Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,936 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

