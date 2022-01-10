Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

ALGS stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

