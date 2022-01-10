Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.
ALGS stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $37.51.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
