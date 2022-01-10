Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

