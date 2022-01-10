Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

