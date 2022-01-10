Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $3,207.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,207.64.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total transaction of $10,910,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,984 shares of company stock valued at $420,350,287 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,759.05. 110,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,516. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,918.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,813.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

