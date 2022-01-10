Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 10th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $56.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,684.33. 54,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,501. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,908.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,789.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

