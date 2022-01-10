Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

AMADY traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.27. 84,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

