Amalgamated Bank Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRA stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

