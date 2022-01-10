Amalgamated Bank Has $217,000 Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 129,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 69,097 shares during the period. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 64,610 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

