Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.85%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -975.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.