Amalgamated Bank Invests $230,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

COUR opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $457,155.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

