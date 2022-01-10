Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,122 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTU. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

