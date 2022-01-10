Amalgamated Bank Sells 258 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kforce were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Kforce stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

