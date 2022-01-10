Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,207 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 108,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

