Amalgamated Bank Takes $208,000 Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEER opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEER. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

