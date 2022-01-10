Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morphic were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 297,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth $6,915,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Morphic by 1,440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 65,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,698 shares of company stock worth $1,782,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

