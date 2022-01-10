Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,895,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,434.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.