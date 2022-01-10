American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $171.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $172.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.67.

AWK opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

