Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 31.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.