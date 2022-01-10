AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $133.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $135.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.