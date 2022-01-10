AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

NYSE:AME opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.94. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

