Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,097,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $226.08. 49,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

