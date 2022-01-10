AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Denise L. Jackson Sells 5,232 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMN opened at $116.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.08. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

