Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,955 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 114,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 894,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,366 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 433.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.