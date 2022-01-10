AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.45

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.60.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

