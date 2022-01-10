Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

