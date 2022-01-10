Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Million

Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $14.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.41 million and the lowest is $14.27 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $58.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of GLAD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,850. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.