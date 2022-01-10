Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $8.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $8.52 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Macy’s by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

