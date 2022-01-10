Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

SOI opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $350.84 million, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.