Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GAP reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 1,121,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in GAP by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,430,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

