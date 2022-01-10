Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 138,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 402.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

