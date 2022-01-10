Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post $0.58 EPS

Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,132. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

