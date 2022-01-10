Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report sales of $435.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.00 million and the lowest is $423.56 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $422.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

