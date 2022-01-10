Analysts Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 996,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 109,022.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 482,968 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter worth $5,094,000. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.58.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.