Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Target Price at GBX 1,683.33

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,683.33 ($22.68).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBG shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.61) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.94) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.61) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.91) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan bought 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($20.12) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($27,361.27). Insiders acquired a total of 1,381 shares of company stock worth $2,060,946 in the last three months.

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,454 ($19.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,378.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,485.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,278 ($17.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.93).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

