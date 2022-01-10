Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 333.71

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.50).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.98) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON DLG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 292.60 ($3.94). 2,643,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,740. The company has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.80 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.94.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.