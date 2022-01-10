Analysts Set Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Target Price at €75.62

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.62 ($85.93).

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

ETR:DRW3 opened at €52.10 ($59.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €51.60 ($58.64) and a 12 month high of €82.70 ($93.98). The company has a market cap of $529.34 million and a PE ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.08.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

