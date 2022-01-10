Analysts Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 236.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 295.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 90,785 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 457.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 263,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 920,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,951. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

