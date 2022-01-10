Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price at $113.71

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
JACK stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
