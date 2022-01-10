Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price at $113.71

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

