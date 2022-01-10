Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$5.18

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.05. 672,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,129. The company has a market cap of C$954.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.05.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at C$79,278.24.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.