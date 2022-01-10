Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Target Price at $30.20

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

