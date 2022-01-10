Analysts Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT at $47.73

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 953,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295,194. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 281,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 188,514 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

