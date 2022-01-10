Analysts Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) PT at $21.20

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

WNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 339,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $997.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 220,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 188,561 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.