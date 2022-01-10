Analyzing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TransMedics Group and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.38%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Risk and Volatility

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -134.15% -41.03% -26.59% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransMedics Group and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $25.64 million 18.82 -$28.75 million ($1.38) -12.59 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.09 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.55

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats TransMedics Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc. operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in August 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

