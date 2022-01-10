Analyzing CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CTGX Mining alerts:

93.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CTGX Mining and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Bandwidth 0 3 6 0 2.67

Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $146.40, suggesting a potential upside of 133.13%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTGX Mining and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth $343.11 million 4.60 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -39.75

CTGX Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth.

Risk & Volatility

CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.13, meaning that its share price is 1,513% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTGX Mining and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31%

Summary

Bandwidth beats CTGX Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Receive News & Ratings for CTGX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTGX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.