Analyzing Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Immutep and Aridis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immutep presently has a consensus price target of $8.65, suggesting a potential upside of 161.33%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 810.85%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immutep.

Volatility and Risk

Immutep has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immutep and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep N/A N/A N/A Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -227.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immutep and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep $2.96 million 95.51 -$22.34 million N/A N/A Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 24.17 -$22.33 million ($3.79) -0.45

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immutep.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

