Analyzing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24% LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reservoir Media and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 LiveVox 0 2 3 0 2.60

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.10%. LiveVox has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 83.27%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reservoir Media and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Summary

Reservoir Media beats LiveVox on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

