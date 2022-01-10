Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Purchases 11,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.02. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.09.
ANIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.
