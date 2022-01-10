Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Purchases 11,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.02. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

ANIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 70.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.