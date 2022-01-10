Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15,360.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 267,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 238,807 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,788,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.