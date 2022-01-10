Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,544 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.